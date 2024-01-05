Spencer Savings Bank Donates $15,000 to Help Lyndhurst School Recover from Fire

Elmwood Park, NJ, January 05, 2024 — Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey- based community bank, recently donated $15,000 to the Lyndhurst Board of Education to help Washington Elementary School after a fire destroyed a classroom located in their basement. The donation is being used to rebuild and purchase new school equipment.

“Our team has been serving the Lyndhurst community for over two decades, with our financial center located at 230 Ridge Road. We take great pride in being there for our community when they need us most. This is what community banking is all about,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, CEO and Chairman of Spencer Savings Bank. “We are grateful that no one was hurt and are proud to make a donation to the Lyndhurst community to help the school and students recover.”

In September, the Washington Elementary School in Lyndhurst, NJ suffered a fire in one of the classrooms located in the basement of the building. The blaze, occurring on a Saturday evening, was declared under control, but not before the classroom sustained heavy damage. No one was injured in the incident. Classes were cancelled for a few days after the fire with students attending other schools in the district.