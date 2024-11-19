SPJIMR Launches ‘Sashakt’ to Empower Small Business Entrepreneurs

Mumbai, November 19, 2024: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research’s (SPJIMR) Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE) is pleased to announce the launch of Sashakt, a new community-focused initiative aimed at empowering small business entrepreneurs (SBEs) from underprivileged backgrounds in Mumbai’s Andheri K-West Ward. Beginning in December 2024 and running through March 2025, this programme seeks to provide vital knowledge and skills to help these entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses and strengthen their economic resilience.

Sashakt is tailored for local entrepreneurs aged 25-30 who are operating micro-enterprises. Selected from SPJIMR’s Abhyudaya programme, participants will benefit from free education and mentorship aimed at youth from underserved communities. Over three months, the structured curriculum will provide practical, hands-on learning sessions in Hindi, ensuring accessibility and relevance. Each session will cover essential areas such as financial management, marketing, operations, and leadership, equipping participants with the tools necessary for success.

Faculty and alumni from the SPJIMR network will offer personalised mentorship, supporting participants in overcoming their unique business challenges and taking actionable steps toward growth.

Sashakt aims to:

Create a supportive learning environment for entrepreneurs from underprivileged communities.

Provide access to resources and mentorship to help participants expand their businesses.

Enhance participants’ financial literacy, business acumen, and operational efficiency.

Foster local economic resilience through community engagement and education.