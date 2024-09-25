SPJIMR opens applications for its PGDM and PGDM programmes

Mumbai, September 25, 2024: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has opened applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) (PGDM (BM) programmes for the academic year 2025-2027.

The PGDM programme offers 240 seats for Indian nationals and 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). The PGDM (BM) programme has an annual intake of 120 seats.

Applicants can submit their preferred programme choices using a single form, with the application deadline set for November 22, 2024.

Why choose SPJIMR?

Global recognition: SPJIMR holds the AACSB and AMBA accreditations. Our recent ranking as India’s No. 1 business school by the Financial Times reflects our commitment to excellence.

Rigorous curriculum: Our two-year full-time residential programmes feature distinguished faculty, peer learning, extensive industry connections, and immersive, hands-on experiences.

Global Fast Track (GFT): Embark on a transformative international journey with our Global Fast Track, offering a choice of specialisations at globally respected business schools.

Outstanding placement statistics: With an average salary of ₹33 LPA and a highest of ₹81 LPA, the PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes are testaments to strong industry partnerships and excellent career opportunities.

“SPJIMR’s PGDM and PGDM (BM) are among the most sought-after programmes in India, providing our graduates with a solid foundation to address industry challenges. The education they receive on campus ensures excellent placement outcomes in leading companies, preparing them for contemporary roles,” stated Prof. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean, Full-time Programmes, SPJIMR.

Eligibility and selection process

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

Work experience is not mandatory; recent graduates and individuals with up to five years of experience are encouraged to apply.

Applicants may choose to submit either CAT 2024 or GMAT (valid from January 01, 2022 to December 10, 2024) scores.

Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.

Speaking about the programmes, Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, Chairperson, PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes, SPJIMR emphasised, “The PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes are designed to provide students with both conceptual knowledge and interpersonal skills, equipping them to make an impact from day one. Our curriculum and pedagogy strike the right balance between theoretical rigour and practical relevance, with a strong focus on experiential and immersive learning.” While PGDM students specialise in their chosen fields, participants in the PGDM (BM) programme gain a broader understanding of general management.

At the application stage, PGDM applicants can choose two specialisations from Finance, Information Management, Marketing, and Operations & Supply Chain. The PGDM (BM) programme offers a holistic development across all functional management areas, enabling students to tailor their course mix based on their career aspirations.