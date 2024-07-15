SPL announces 2024-25 RSL Fixtures List

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 15 July 2024: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) Competitions Department announced on Sunday the fixtures for the 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League (RSL) season, with the new campaign beginning on August 22, 2024.

In planning the 306-match long journey, FIFA days, AFC competitions and Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) competitions were considered, while it was also decided that no fixtures would take place during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Other factors taken into consideration when establishing the calendar included allowing a minimum of two days of rest between matches.

Fixture List mechanism:

Season layout: The second half of the season mirrors the first half.

The second half of the season mirrors the first half. Home and away fixtures: Each team shall play nine matches at home and eight away, or vice versa, in each half of the season.

Each team shall play nine matches at home and eight away, or vice versa, in each half of the season. Consecutive home and away fixtures: No team shall play more than two consecutive matches at home or away in each half of the season.

No team shall play more than two consecutive matches at home or away in each half of the season. Maximum consecutive matches: Each team shall play two consecutive matches at home or away, a maximum of twice per half of the season.

Each team shall play two consecutive matches at home or away, a maximum of twice per half of the season. Pairing of clubs from the same city: Clubs from the same city or metropolitan area are paired so that, when one plays at home, the other plays away.

Clubs from the same city or metropolitan area are paired so that, when one plays at home, the other plays away. Start and end of the season: A team that plays at home in Matchweek 1 shall play away in Matchweek 34 and vice versa.

A team that plays at home in Matchweek 1 shall play away in Matchweek 34 and vice versa. First two matchweeks : A team that plays at home in Matchweek 1 shall play away in Matchweek 2 and vice versa.

: A team that plays at home in Matchweek 1 shall play away in Matchweek 2 and vice versa. The final four matchweeks: Each team will play two home matches and two away matches in the final four matchweeks.

Each team will play two home matches and two away matches in the final four matchweeks. The final two matchweeks: Each team will play one home match and one away match in the final two rounds.

Winter reseeding: Winter reseeding of stadiums was taken into consideration.

Matchweek 1:

Every matchweek of the 2024-25 season will be played over the course of three days – except Matchweek 34, in which all matches will be played simultaneously.

The opening round of games takes place from August 22-24, with reigning RSL champions Al Hilal beginning their title defence at Al Okhdood, while Al Shabab welcome Al Ettifaq, and 2023-24 runners-up Al Nassr host Al Raed. Newly promoted Al Orobah travel to Jeddah to face Al Ahli, with Al Taawoun hosting Al Fayha, and Al Ittihad taking on newcomers Al Kholood in Ar Rass. Meanwhile, 2023-24 First Division League champions Al Qadsiah welcome Al Fateh, while Damac kick-off their campaign at home to Al Khaleej, and Al Riyadh travel to Mecca to meet Al Wehda.

Magic Rounds:

Also, the newly introduced “Magic Rounds”, aimed at providing an exhilarating experience over the course of a single weekend, will feature derbies across Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province in Matchweeks 9 and 26, with Al Ahli playing Al Ittihad, Al Hilal facing Al Nassr, and Al Ettifaq locking horns with Al Qadsiah.

Announcement of match dates and kick-off times will follow the below schedule: