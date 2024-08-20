Sri Paripoorna Sanathana Charitable Trust recently organized a ground-breaking ceremony for the International Ayush Centre, marking a significant step towards promoting Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) tourism in India. The event took place at the Trust’s hospital and college campus and started with a traditional Land Reverence and Nature Veneration ritual.

Established in Bangalore on Jan. 19, 2012, the Trust has a rich history of philanthropic service. Its main goals include providing integrated welfare services such as housing, education, and healthcare for the elderly, differently-abled, and mentally challenged individuals, all free of charge. The Trust also focuses on sustainable development programs, traditional healthcare initiatives, and spiritual activities including Yoga and holistic living.

The ceremony began with distinguished guests being escorted by the Border Security Force (BSF) band, staff, and students. The BSF band’s melodious tunes added a memorable touch to the occasion. Notable attendees included Ex-Member of Parliament Mr. Basavaraju from Tumkur district as the guest of honor, and Rtn NS Nagesh, assistant director of District 3192, as the chief guest.

A Bhoomi Pooja was performed at 3:30 p.m., followed by an official program featuring speeches from dignitaries and a presentation on the Trust’s initiatives. Dr. V Aishwarya delivered the welcome speech, setting the tone for the event.

Founder Managing Trustee, Professor Dr. A.V. Srinivasan, highlighted the Trust’s vision for Ayush tourism and its commitment to blending ancient wisdom with modern medical advancements. He expressed gratitude to donors for their continuous support of holistic wellness initiatives.

The ceremony was further enriched by inspiring speeches from other trustees. Chartered accountant K.S. RamaPrasad, Smt. Sudha Rama Prasad, and Sharada Verma addressed the gathering, each emphasizing the Trust’s commitment to social welfare and the transformative potential of the International Ayush Centre.

Alan Ganoo, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail of Mauritius, shared a message of support, emphasizing the potential for Ayush tourism to foster international cooperation and cultural exchange.

The planned International Ayush Centre aims to position India as a global leader in holistic wellness. The Trust’s plans include collaborative efforts with international institutions, the development of telemedicine platforms for global Ayush consultations, and creation of training programs for Ayush practitioners worldwide.

A key focus of the Trust is its charitable hospital, which provides free medicine and care to residents of nearby villages. This initiative demonstrates the Trust’s dedication to community welfare and accessibility of holistic healthcare. The hospital integrates Ayush practices with modern medicine, offering comprehensive care that addresses physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

An informative video presentation highlighted the Trust’s ongoing and future projects. The ceremony also recognized the contributions of special guests and key individuals through felicitations and appreciation certificates. Dean Dr. Srinivasa concluded the event with a vote of thanks, and the program ended with the College anthem.

The ground-breaking ceremony underlines the growing importance of Ayush in the global wellness economy, valued at $5.6 trillion in 2022. With substantial government support and increasing international interest, Ayush tourism is poised for significant growth. The Trust’s initiatives are expected to contribute to India’s medical tourism sector, projected to reach $13 billion by 2026.

Sri Paripoorna Sanathana Charitable Trust, through its innovative programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and charitable initiatives, continues to lead the way in promoting India as a hub for Ayush tourism and holistic wellness, while staying true to its founding principles of service and compassion.