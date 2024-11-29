Stars Talk Winter Style: The Top Wardrobe Essentials They Swear By

As the winter chill sets in, fashion becomes a blend of comfort and style. Popular &TV artists, known for their on-screen appeal, reveal how they stay fashionable in the colder months while prioritizing warmth. Here, they offer winter style tips that are both trendy and cozy. Featured are Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi Vajpayee, Atal), Smita Sable (Dhaniya, Bheema), Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabhi, BhabijiGhar Par Hai). Neha Joshi, aka Krishna Devi Vajpayee from Atal, shares, “Winter fashion is my favorite! It allows me to embrace warmth, creativity, and sustainability all at once. I mix Western and traditional styles, reusing and upcycling pieces to create fresh, unique looks. For Western wear, I love classic turtlenecks, oversized cardigans, and woollen jackets layered creatively. A vintage denim jacket paired with a warm scarf or a chunky sweater over a dress always refreshes my wardrobe. My winter essentials—jeans, wool coats, and scarves—are often re-styled with small twists, like using a scarf as a belt. In traditional wear, I enjoy layering sarees with heavy shawls and woollen stoles I’ve collected, each with its own story. Sometimes, I even pair a saree with a turtleneck instead of a blouse for added warmth and a contrasting look. Upcycling is important to me—I’ll repurpose sarees into dupattas or turn old fabrics into one-of-a-kind stoles. Winter fashion is all about experimenting with textures, layers, and reimagined styles that reflect my values and personality.” Smita Sable, who plays Dhaniya in Bheema, says, “With the temperature dropping, I’m updating my wardrobe for the colder months. During the day, I stick to lightweight cotton Kurtis, but in the evening, I reach for woollen jackets and add thermals for warmth. I love pairing a light blue denim jacket or a grey hoodie with a printed tee for a casual yet stylish look. Another favorite of mine is a classic turtleneck with slim-fit pants and formal shoes—a chic yet cozy choice. Recently, my mother gifted me a handmade grey sweater, perfect for layering over anything. I also often add a checkered scarf for a touch of style, completing my winter ensemble.”

Geetanjali Mishra, aka Rajesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Winter is the perfect season for layering, letting me mix both Western and traditional styles. My wardrobe staples include oversized sweaters, structured blazers, and ankle boots, which I pair with jeans or fitted trousers for a chic yet comfortable vibe. I also love neutral-toned long coats that work with any outfit, whether casual or formal. In traditional wear, I opt for cozy woollen or cotton sarees layered with embroidered shawls and pashminas. I collect shawls from various Indian states, each vibrant with its cultural charm. Sometimes, I even bring these shawls into my character’s wardrobe, combining warmth with elegance.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi from BhabijiGhar Par Hai, adds, “With temperatures dropping, I’ve switched my wardrobe for the winter season. Winter fashion is a favourite because it’s ideal for layering and mixing textures, colours, and styles. My go-to essentials include classic turtlenecks, woollen sweaters, and trench coats that add sophistication to any outfit. Scarves and shawls are my favorite accessories—they not only add warmth but also a stylish touch. I also love structured blazers and long coats, which work for both casual and formal settings. Boots are a must-have, from ankle boots to knee-highs, giving my outfits a refined edge. Winter is truly a season to express personal style while staying warm and cozy.”