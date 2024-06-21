State of the Art Center Opens Doors for the Crenshaw Community

Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2024 –Excitement filled the air on Crenshaw as the Living Advantage Youth Center (LAYC) celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, May 30, 2024. After three decades dedicated to empowering at-risk, probation and foster youth, Living Advantage, Inc. unveiled its latest endeavor, a state-of-the-art facility poised to transform lives.

The event, attended by community leaders, supporters, and eager participants, highlighted the collective’s commitment to nurturing the next generation. The ceremony commenced with a poignant ribbon-cutting led by a heartfelt video message from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, setting the tone for the day’s festivities.

Joining in the celebration were President JC Lacey of the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce and Todd Johnson, President of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.

Local businesses added to the vibrant atmosphere from the irresistible offerings of Taco Guy Catering to Fogo de Chão Beverly Hills. DJ Louis provided the sounds for the event, further energizing the crowd and fostering a sense of unity.

Attendees were invited to explore the expansive facility, a testament to the vision of providing a holistic support system for youth. Classrooms, counseling rooms, recreational areas, and resource centers beckoned, promising a safe haven for growth and development.

“We are thrilled to open the Living Advantage Youth Center doors to our community,” shared Pamela R. Clay, Executive Director, “this Center represents a Beacon of Hope and a place where young people can access the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Acknowledging the collaborative spirit behind its inception, LAYC extended gratitude to sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community members whose contributions made the dream a reality. As the Center looks to the future, partnerships with local schools, organizations, and corporate sponsors signal a commitment to extending its reach Beyond Its Walls.