Staying Safe During Monsoon: Expert Tips on Waterborne Disease Prevention

By Dr. Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

It has been raining in many parts of India. We should be aware that it brings a heightened risk of waterborne, mosquito-borne, and respiratory diseases due to contamination of water sources caused by heavy rains and floods.

Waterborne Diseases: Causes and Prevention

The most common waterborne diseases include cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, and leptospirosis. Cholera is caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with bacteria and leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration. Typhoid is spread through contaminated food and water, caused by another bacteria. Gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, is caused by various bacteria, viruses, or parasites in contaminated water. Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease transmitted through contaminated water or food and Leptospirosis is caused by contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals.

Protection Measures:

Tips to protect against waterborne infections:

Drink only boiled, filtered, or bottled water.

Avoid street food or any food prepared under unhygienic conditions.

Practice good hygiene, especially handwashing with soap before meals.

Ensure proper waste disposal and store food in clean, covered containers to avoid exposure to contaminated water or insects

Ensuring Food Safety:

Food safety during the monsoon is essential to prevent foodborne illnesses, as increased humidity promotes rapid food spoilage, which can lead to food poisoning.

Precautions for Food Safety:

Thoroughly cook meats, seafood, and eggs to eliminate harmful bacteria

Store perishable foods in the refrigerator, and best to avoid consuming food left at room temperature for long periods.

Wash fruits and vegetables under running water to remove dirt and contaminants ensuring hygiene food preparation.

Avoid street food and consume freshly prepared meals instead of reheating leftovers multiple times.

Maintain a clean kitchen and wash utensils and cutting boards thoroughly.

Ensure that clean water is used for washing food items and preparing meals to minimize the risk of contamination.

Avoid consuming raw or uncooked salads from outside establishments

Protecting Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

The monsoon season creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes due to stagnant water, leading to an increase risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria. Dengue symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint pain, and a rash, while Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites and transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes, and its symptoms include fever, chills, and flu-like illness.

Prevention Tips:

Remove stagnant water in and around the home to prevent mosquito breeding and ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

Use mosquito nets and wear long-sleeved clothing to reduce exposure.

Apply repellents containing DEET or picaridin on exposed skin

Install mosquito screens on windows and doors, and fumigate the house and surroundings regularly helps eliminate mosquito larvae and adults.

Avoid going outside during peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk.

Respiratory Infections and Monsoon Humidity

Increased humidity during the monsoon fosters the growth of viruses, bacteria, and molds, leading to a spike in respiratory infections such as the common cold, influenza, bronchitis, and exacerbated respiratory symptoms.

Common respiratory infections during the monsoon include the common cold, caused by viruses like rhinovirus, which leads to sneezing, a runny nose, and a sore throat. Influenza, or the flu, is another prevalent illness, marked by fever, body aches, and cough due to the influenza virus. Bronchitis, an inflammation of the bronchial tubes, often results from viral or bacterial infections, causing persistent coughing and mucus production. Additionally, the increased humidity during the monsoon can exacerbate asthma symptoms, particularly in individuals with mold allergies.