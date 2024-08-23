Sterlite Power Named Among India’s Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024 by Great Place to Work India

Mumbai, 23 August 2024: Sterlite Power, a global power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, has been recognized by the prestigious Great Place to Work® India as one of India’s Best WorkplacesTM for Millennials 2024 – Mid-size. This recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to fostering workplaces that epitomize forward-thinking leadership and prioritize the holistic well-being of employees.

In addition to this recent recognition, Sterlite Power has consistently been acknowledged for its outstanding workplace culture. Earlier this year, the company was honoured with multiple awards, including the Most Coveted Employer of Choice, recognition as one of India’s Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces, and the accolade of Best in Industry: Energy, Oil & Gas by Great Place to Work® India. These recognitions underscore Sterlite Power’s ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.

Commenting on the recognition, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Great Place to Work® India as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials. This accolade solidifies our company’s legacy of care and people-first culture. This recognition reinforces our belief that together, we can cultivate a dynamic workplace that not only attracts top millennial talent but also inspires them to push boundaries and shape the future of energy infrastructure.” “This certification reflects the collective effort and commitment of our entire workforce. At our core, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where every team member can thrive, innovate and feel valued. This recognition fuels our determination to continue enhancing our workplace practices, investing in employee development and adapting to the evolving needs of our millennial workforce.” said Ruhie Pande, Group-CHRO & Head of Marketing and Communications.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to organizations delivering exceptional employee experiences and exhibiting exemplary people practices. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® model, which evaluates a workplace based on its Trust Index© and Culture Audit© attributes. Based on the assessment by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Sterlite Power scored exceedingly well in areas related to building a purposeful and high-growth organizational culture.

GPTW is globally recognized as an authority in assessing workplace culture. The Institute works with businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has spearheaded exceptional research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.