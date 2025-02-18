Stonehill Technofest 2025 Unites Over 200 Students from 25 Schools Across Six Cities

Bengaluru, February 18: Stonehill International School’s Technofest, a two-day inter-school competition for students, came to a close with over 200 students from more than 25 schools participating in the event across six cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. The fest also served as an inclusive platform for students from diverse backgrounds to showcase their tech skills through events such as Hackathon, Makeathon and Formula 1 RC car racing competitions.

Stonehill’s state-of-the-art design and tech labs were open to participants from government and private schools, including Oakridge International, Trio World Academy, Inventure Academy, The Gaudium School, Chaman Bhartiya School, Jain International Residential School, and Vijaybhoomi Singapore International School.

In the Makeathon, participants built products such as an automatic dog feeder, a gaming chair crafted entirely by hand tools, a tech dress with sensors, and smart shoes for the visually challenged. The Hackathon projects ranged from AI-based outfit prediction software and a stock market simulator to an epilepsy detection belt and a household chores planner. The newly introduced Formula 1 RC car racing event saw students designing and racing their own cars on a track, creating a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among the participants and the spectators. It was a contest full of nail-biting moments as students cheered for their team, making it one of the highlights of the event.