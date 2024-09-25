Stovekraft Expands Presence in West India with Launch of Four New Pigeon Exclusive Brand Outlets in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, September 24, 2024: Stovekraft Limited, a leading name in innovative Cookware, Kitchenware Appliances, and Consumer Lighting, is excited to announce the opening of two new exclusive Pigeon Brand Outlets in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This expansion marks the company’s first exclusive retail foray into the West Indian market, further solidifying its commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality kitchen products. The company plans to inaugurate three additional exclusive stores in the West India region over the next quarter.

The newly launched Pigeon brand outlets in Ahmedabad cover a combined area of 2,400 square feet. This strategic expansion is aimed at broadening Stovekraft’s footprint in West India, thereby enhancing its market position in the region. Presently, the company boasts over 205 exclusive retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the newly added Delhi-NCR region.

Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stovekraft, emphasized the company’s dedication to delivering quality products to Indian households. “At Stovekraft, our mission is to bring high-quality kitchen appliances to the masses. We believe in providing products that elevate the culinary experience of every household. With the opening of our three stores in Ahmedabad, we are thrilled to continue our journey of offering reliable and innovative solutions to our customers in West India.”

The new Stovekraft stores in Ahmedabad exemplify the company’s commitment to providing top-notch kitchen appliances and exceptional customer service. With an extensive range of products, including gas stoves, chimneys, pressure cookers, cookware, and a variety of small domestic appliances, Stovekraft continues to set new standards in the kitchen appliances industry.

Mr. Mayank Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at Stovekraft, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion into West India, stating, “The launch of our three stores in Ahmedabad is a moment of great pride for Stovekraft. We are excited to introduce our innovative and dependable kitchen appliances to the discerning consumers of West India. This marks the beginning of our expansion plan in the west region, and we aim to open approximately 10 more stores in West India within the next 4 months, raising the total stores count close to 250 around the country”. Dr. M Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer of Stovekraft, highlighted the importance of exclusive retail outlets in strengthening the brand. “Our retail presence is crucial in fostering a deeper connection with our customers. Physical stores in Ahmedabad will offer an immersive experience, allowing consumers in the city to interact with our products directly. This will not only enhances brand visibility but also build trust and loyalty for the Pigeon brand. We are confident that our retail expansion in Ahmedabad will significantly elevate the Pigeon brand further. With a large and exciting product range on display, with all information available in the store, consumers in Ahmedabad have already started feeling a strong connect with the Pigeon brand”.

As Stovekraft embarks on its expansion journey in West India, the company takes pride in the overwhelming support and acceptance received from consumers across its existing stores in South and North India. This positive response has been instrumental in motivating Stovekraft to extend its footprint.

Stovekraft remains dedicated to upholding the trust placed in us by consistently delivering reliable, high-quality kitchen appliances that enhance the culinary experiences of households. We look forward to extending this tradition of excellence to our three new stores in Ahmedabad and beyond, as we continue to innovate, elevate, and serve the diverse needs of our cherished customers.