Strong Digital Expansion: Grapes Worldwide Bags LivWell’s Digital Mandate

New Delhi, 19th March 2025: Grapes Worldwide, an integrated communication agency, has bagged the digital mandate for LivWell. The mandate will be looked at by the Bangalore team where it will focus on establishing a robust digital presence, while reinforcing the entire branding and positioning of the LivWell.

Leveraging its digital strategy expertise, the agency will be working towards amplifying LivWell’s presence by handling end-to-end digital responsibilities of the brand. It will also be responsible for overseeing the seamless integration of owned, earned, and paid media.

In addition to this, Grapes Worldwide will also be managing the UI/UX Design to create a user-friendly and visually appealing experience of the website. The partnership hinges on the objective to strengthen the brand footprint aimed at fostering its long-term growth. It will open new avenues, driving enhanced engagement of LivWell with its target audience and forging a connection at a deeper level with them.

Speaking on the win, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and Global CEO at Grapes Worldwide, said, “The onboarding of LivWell is an achievement of another milestone in adding to our list of esteemed client roster. It is a testament to our commitment to adding value to clients and showcases our expertise in giving the desired media mileage to the brand with the purpose of solidifying their position in the industry.”

Commenting on the same, Vikas Dhar, Co-Founder & Group CTO, LivWell said, “While selecting the agency for handling our digital mandate, we were on the lookout for companies that resonated with the larger vision and purpose of LivWell. Here, understanding the intricate aspects of our brand, Grapes Worldwide completely aligned with the ethos of our core existence, setting the tone of the entire communication strategy. Delving into their expertise, we are looking forward to an enthralling journey ahead aimed at reinforcing our overall visibility in the market.