Study by Zell Education: Rising Interest in Finance & Accounting Among Female Non-Metro Students

A recent study conducted by Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has uncovered a significant increase in the number of students expressing interest in pursuing careers in finance after completing their 12th grade. The study, which compared data from 2023 and 2024, reveals a 15% year-over-year increase in finance career aspirations among high school graduates.

The study revealed several noteworthy trends in finance career aspirations among Indian students. A significant shift in career preferences was observed, with the percentage of surveyed students aspiring for finance careers after 12th grade increasing from 35% in 2023 to 50% in 2024.

This change was reflected in enrollment patterns, with overall enrollments in finance-related courses rising by 5% compared to the previous year. Notably, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) course experienced the most substantial surge, likely due to recent changes in eligibility criteria.

The research also highlighted a demographic shift, with a consistent increase in the percentage of female students aged 18-21 from non-metropolitan cities in India enrolling in finance courses. Additionally, the study identified emerging areas of interest among students, particularly in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, indicating an awareness of evolving industry trends.

Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education, commented on the findings: “The finance industry has always been a coveted career destination, but we are delighted to see an unprecedented level of interest from students fresh out of high school. This trend highlights the evolving mindset of our youth, who are eager to embark on rewarding and challenging careers in finance from an early stage.”

The Zell Education study highlights a significant shift in career aspirations among Indian high school graduates, with an increasing number recognizing the diverse opportunities in the finance sector. This trend, coupled with the diversification of the student population pursuing finance education, suggests a bright future for the industry in India.