Stupa Sports Analytics, a leading sports technology company, has announced that it will be the streaming partner for the ITTF World Masters Table Tennis Championships Rome 2024. With around 6,000 participants, the event is poised to make history as the largest table tennis gathering to date.

The event will feature 11 age categories, with titles contested in men’s and women’s singles, doubles, as well as mixed doubles. Para table tennis will also be included for the first time, making Rome 2024 the most inclusive World Masters Table Tennis Championships ever, exemplifying the ITTF’s commitment to making the sport accessible to all.

From 7 to 14 July, Stupa will provide live streaming of the matches on ITTF‘s YouTube channel. They will set up cameras on 11 tables to showcase all categories. With three cameras on the feature table to support multicam switching and one camera each for the rest of the tables, streams will include point history, score summary, and scoreboard.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the event will also be broadcast by Stupa Sports Analytics and streamed live on ITTF’s YouTube channel.