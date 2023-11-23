The players of the Karate-Do Association of Bengal (KAB) had put on a stellar performance at the “KIO All India Zonal & Sub-Junior Karate Do Championship” which was held from 17th to 19th November 2023 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The Bengal team was led under the visionary leadership of the President of KAB, Hanshi Premjit Sen, who had recently been awarded the prestigious BRONZE PIN by the World Karate Federation (WKF) at the World Karate Championship held at Budapest (Hungary). He is the first Bengali to be honoured by the award.

The General Secretary of KAB, Hanshi Joydeb Mondal, and the Chief Coach of Bengal, Shihan Subhas Mitra’s continuous encouragement to all the players for the event reaped such glorious results.

The FINAL RESULTS of both the events are as follows:-

– All India Sub-Junior Karate Championship: 4 Gold, 3 Silver and 13 Bronze Medals.

– All India Zonal Karate Championship: 11 Gold, 7 Silver and 9 Bronze Medals.

Alike every time, KAB provided Sponsorship of around Rs. 275000/-, Participation Fees, Trackpant & T-shirts to all the 50 players and coaches for this prestigious and only official event.

KAB is the only authentic Karate Association in West Bengal which is recognized by Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) and Karate India Organisation (KIO). Moreover, KAB has always supported all its players, coaches, and officials with financial benefits and free Seminars and Workshops conducted by World level Coaches.