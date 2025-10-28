Sugee Group’s ‘Diwali Pahaat 2025’ Brings a Soulful Musical Dawn to Mumbai’s Festive Celebrations

Mumbai, October 28, 2025: Sugee Group’s much-awaited annual musical celebration — ‘Diwali Pahaat’ — ushered in the festival of lights with divine fervour and musical splendour at the iconic Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, on the auspicious morning of Narak Chaturdashi.

The grand cultural event witnessed an overwhelming response, with thousands of music lovers and families from across Mumbai coming together as early as 5:00 AM to experience the mesmerizing melodies and festive spirit that have made Diwali Pahaat a treasured tradition.

The musical dawn unfolded through an elaborate sequence of performances — beginning with a serene sitar vadan and swaagat aarti, followed by a moving narration on the significance of Diwali Pahaat that set a spiritual and uplifting tone for the morning.

This year’s celebration lived up to its reputation as one of Maharashtra’s most prestigious musical gatherings, featuring over 50 distinguished artists who enthralled the audience with soulful performances that blended classical, folk, and contemporary genres.

The morning resonated with captivating renditions of Marathi and devotional favourites such as Aali Majhya Ghari Diwali, Maharashtra Geet, and the Tukaram Abhanga Medley — Bhiti Lage Javhe, Sundar Te Dhyan, Vaishnav Jan To, Jithe Jato Tithe Tu Majhya Devache with soulful performances from Rahul Deshpande, Vaishali Samant, Sanjeevani Bhelande, Nandesh Umap, Sameer Date, Apurva Nisshad, and Ananya Wadkar. The audience was deeply moved by Rahul Deshpande’s emotive performances of Dil Ki Tapish and Shri Ranga Vittala, while Padmashri Suresh Wadkar’s timeless bhajans.

The event also featured a special theatrical segment dedicated to Swatantryaveer Savarkar, as well as a power-packed performance depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s valor, creatively scripted and presented by Nandesh Umap and team — adding a patriotic dimension to the morning’s musical experience.

The event was gracefully anchored by beloved Marathi personalities — Sankarshan Karhade, Spruha Joshi, Samira Gujar and Sanjay Mahale — who guided the audience seamlessly through the performances, blending humour, poetry, and heartfelt introductions.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner, Sugee Group, said, “It fills our hearts with gratitude to see Mumbaikars join us every year at Diwali Pahaat to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and music. This morning reminds us of the power of art to unite communities and to begin the festival of Diwali with positivity, harmony and culture.”

Attendees described the event as a “divine start” to Diwali, with many applauding Sugee Group’s continued commitment to preserving Maharashtra’s cultural essence through such meaningful initiatives.

The morning concluded with a collective thanksgiving and aarti, where artists and audiences joined voices in celebration — marking yet another radiant chapter of Sugee Group’s Diwali Pahaat legacy.

As a proud patron of art, culture, and social harmony, Sugee Group continues to strengthen Mumbai’s cultural fabric by curating experiences that celebrate the traditions, values, and emotions of Maharashtra.