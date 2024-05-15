Summer Eye Makeup with Kiko Milano’s Smart Colour Mascara

Get ready to elevate your summer makeup game with Kiko Milano Smart Colour Mascara. This versatile gem offers panoramic volume and a burst of vibrant colour to your lashes. Its creamy yet lightweight texture effortlessly coats even the shortest lashes, delivering intense, highly-pigmented hues. Whether worn solo for a pop of colour or layered over black mascara for added dimension, the possibilities are endless.

The innovative triangular-shaped fiber brush ensures impeccable performance, providing volume, length, and definition with every swipe. Say hello to summer-ready lashes that steal the spotlight.

Shades:

02 Electric Blue

07 Navy Blue

08 Jungle Green

Availability: All Kiko Milano stores across India