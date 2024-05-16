Hyderabad, 16th May 2024: Sunshine Creche, a pioneer in childcare solutions, proudly announces a remarkable 70% increase in revenue, soaring to 5.4 Crores in the just concluded fiscal year ending 31st March 2024. This exceptional growth, coming after a pandemic during which entire services were shut for over two years, is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and clients’ trust in our services which includes a full fledged preschool curriculum at every center we operate across India.

Moreover, this year witnessed a significant rise in the number of centers by 40%, marking a substantial expansion from the preceding year. The percentage increase in centers over the last year underscores our dedication to extending our reach and ensuring accessibility to quality child care facilities across the nation. Furthermore, Sunshine Creche has expanded its footprint, both in terms of centers and geographical presence within India by being available in 17 cities across the country today. This strategic expansion ensures that more companies have access to our exceptional childcare facilities, fostering a conducive environment for children’s holistic development.

In addition to this phenomenal growth, Sunshine Creche is thrilled to welcome esteemed new clients into our fold. Among them are industry giants such as Aeroflex Mumbai, TSPCB Hyderabad, PNB Delhi, IOCL Chennai, SKF Bangalore, and SBI Delhi, reaffirming the trust of leading organizations in our services.

Commenting on the same, Saloni Verma, Chairperson Sunshine Creche, said: “Our success is the testament of our clients trust on our services. We are also happy to see the rise in new clients, which shows the indispensable role of childcare solutions in the corporate world. As organizations recognize the pivotal importance of supporting working parents, Sunshine Creche emerges as the go-to partner, providing comprehensive childcare solutions that enable employees to focus on their professional responsibilities with peace of mind.”

The coming year promises further expansion for Sunshine Creche, with plans to establish 50 additional centers across the country. Our commitment to enhancing accessibility to quality childcare knows no bounds, and these new centers will serve as beacons of excellence in childcare services, a testament to our unwavering dedication and the growing recognition of the indispensable role of quality childcare solutions in today’s fast-paced corporate landscape.

As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, Sunshine Creche remains steadfast in our mission to redefine childcare standards and empower working parents across the nation. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth, innovation, and excellence in the years to come.

Disclaimer: This press release serves for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice. Any reliance on the information provided is at the reader’s discretion.