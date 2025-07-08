Supergrads Continues to Set CUET Benchmarks with All India Top Rank in 2025

The CUET 2025 results were officially announced by the NTA on July 4, 2025. Around 10,71,735 students across and outside the country logged in with the hope of making it to their dream universities based on their performance in one of India’s largest UG entrance exams.

The CUET 2025 result highlights show that:

Only 1 candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects.

A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects (out of their opted subjects)

A total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects (out of their opted subjects)

A total of 2679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject (out of their opted subjects)

CUET 2025 Result: Top 10 Domain Subjects with Highest NTA Score

Subject Highest NTA score Business Studies 250 Geography/Geology 250 Psychology 250 Accountancy/Book keeping 249.76 Biology/ Biological Science/Biotechnology/Biochemistry 249.70 History 249.60 Political Science 249.60 Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts 248.33 Chemistry 247.64 Sociology 245.40

Among the overwhelming numbers, Supergrads, India’s most trusted CUET preparation platform by Toprankers, has made history again with its exceptional results including the All India Topper of CUET 2025.

Top Performers from Supergrads – CUET 2025

Candidate’s Name SG ID CUET Score Suryansh Gupta (AIR-1) 6441151 983/1000 Kavya Jaiswal 6037907 965/1000 Nandini Dhaka 5780158 948/1000 Christina Thomas 6317475 944/1000 Nayonika Jain 5970671 932/1000 Riya Chaudhary 6096463 928/1000

These scores, as the toppers say, have been made possible through personalized mentorship, extensive practice and regular performance tracking & planning.

Why Do Students Trust Supergrads for CUET Preparation?

Supergrads has made its name in CUET preparation by offering more than just lessons or study materials. Its ecosystem is built to nurture 360-degree support.

Key Features that drove success 4 times in a row are:

✅CUET + Boards Combined Preparation designed for Class 11 & 12 students

✅ India’s best CUET Faculty for GAT, English & specific domains

✅ Topic-wise Practice papers & Mock Tests

✅1-on-1 Mentorship & Strategy Sessions

✅ Performance Analytics & Progress Reports

✅ Post-Exam Guidance & Counselling for College Selection

The CUET 2025 results have once again validated Supergrads’ vision- to make top college admissions accessible through structured, strategic, and student-focused learning. With the All-India Topper for the 4th time in a row, and a growing number of selections in top colleges, Supergrads has not just delivered results, it has set a new benchmark of excellence.

With each passing year, what began as a dedicated platform is now India’s most trusted name in CUET success.