Sustainable Promises by Dr. Naresh Tyagi – Rediscovering India’s Heritage of Sustainable Living

Dr. Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., offers a timely and compelling narrative in his new book, Sustainable Promises challenging the notion that sustainability is a modern concept. Instead, the book explores how India’s cultural, ecological, and social philosophies have long embodied sustainable living. With the climate crisis looming larger than ever, Sustainable Promises makes a powerful case for rediscovering the wisdom that has guided India for centuries and leveraging it to build a greener, more resilient future.

At its core, the book invites readers to reflect on sustainability not just as a series of environmental actions but as a way of life woven into India’s history. From the teachings of the Rig Veda—which highlight the interdependence of earth, sky, and space—to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the philosophy that all beings form a global family, Dr. Tyagi presents a unique perspective: sustainability is about fostering harmony, not just between humans but also between humanity and nature.

The book delves into India’s traditional ecological knowledge, exploring how principles like Vastu Shastra align architecture with natural elements, and how ancient agricultural practices prioritized conservation and biodiversity. Dr. Tyagi also examines how folk tales, community customs, and spiritual beliefs across India instilled a deep respect for natural resources — principles that align seamlessly with today’s sustainability goals.

Through engaging historical analysis, persuasive analogies, and real-life anecdotes, Sustainable Promises connects the past with the present. It addresses urgent global challenges, from climate change and environmental degradation to social inequality, and highlights how ancient Indian practices provide solutions that are still relevant today. The book emphasizes that sustainable development is not just about technology or policy but about reestablishing a relationship of care and responsibility with the planet.

Dr. Tyagi also presents a future-forward outlook, showcasing how India is leading the way with innovations in renewable energy, sustainable fashion, and community-driven environmental initiatives. The book explores the balance between technology and tradition, arguing that progress need not come at the cost of nature — instead, it can be achieved through conscious collaboration between the two. Sustainable Promises serves as both a philosophical reflection and a practical guide, inspiring individuals, businesses, and policymakers to embrace sustainability as a shared cultural responsibility.