Swachhata Begins with Us: Suresh Gopi Inaugurates Cleanliness Campaign at Chavara CMI

Pala, July 2, 2025: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and one of India’s leading oil and gas companies, in collaboration with Chavara CMI Public School, Pala, organised an awareness programme as part of the nationwide Swachhata Pakhwada campaign. The initiative aimed to promote environmental responsibility and sustainable cleanliness practices among students and the community.

The event was inaugurated by Mr Suresh Gopi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, in the presence of students, faculty members, and senior BPCL officials.

In his inaugural address, Mr Suresh Gopi said, “I feel blessed to inaugurate this project under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister. Just as charity begins at home, cleanliness too begins with each human being. There is a saying – cleanliness is next to godliness. When we clean our surroundings, we are ensuring a safer and better place for everyone. This campaign is being carried out across the country, cutting across age and region. BPCL is already leading the way for this change. Let us all make cleanliness a daily habit.”

To mark the occasion, the Minister planted a sapling and led the distribution of saplings among students. He also inaugurated the school’s annual magazine Chavara Chronicle and Sargasangamam, the school’s art and performance initiative

Mr Sankar M, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), BPCL, in his address said, “This mission, launched in 2014, has brought about remarkable changes year after year. One of the major transformations we’ve witnessed is in municipal waste management. At BPCL, we’ve also contributed to turning around the Brahmapuram waste plant. The journey toward a cleaner India begins with personal responsibility, and every small step matters in driving large-scale change. By keeping ourselves clean, we ensure a cleaner environment for all.”

The event commenced with a welcome address by Fr. Sabu Koodappattu CMI, Principal, Chavara CMI Public School. Mr George Thomas, Chief General Manager (HR), BPCL, offered felicitations. The event was also attended by Harikishen V.R., State Head (Retail), Kerala, BPCL, and George Thomas, Director, Brilliant, Pala.

The programme concluded with vibrant cultural performances, musical presentations, and the administration of the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming a collective commitment to cleanliness and community hygiene.