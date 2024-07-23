Mumbai, India, July 23, 2024: Revolutionizing the way fashion-forward women experience luxury, Sanktum, the brainchild of founders Anushi Patel and Rangoli Kute, introduces a groundbreaking subscription service that has taken India’s fashion scene by storm. Say goodbye to the days of being stuck with the same handbag; Sanktum’s luxury handbag subscription lets you swap, style, and repeat, ensuring you’re always at the forefront of fashion.

Luxury, Redefined

Sanktum offers an exclusive collection of high-end handbags from world-renowned designers, giving subscribers the freedom to experiment with different styles without the commitment of a permanent purchase. Whether it’s a sleek clutch for a gala, a chic tote for a business meeting, or a trendy crossbody for a casual outing, Sanktum has the perfect accessory for every occasion.

How It Works:

The subscription process is simple and tailored to meet the needs of fashion enthusiasts:

Choose Your Plan: Select from various subscription tiers to match your style and budget.

Curate Your Collection: Browse through a curated selection of luxury handbags and select your favorites.

Swap and Repeat: Enjoy your chosen handbag for a month, then swap it for a new style. The process is seamless, ensuring you never miss a beat in the fast-paced world of fashion.

Eco-Friendly Fashion

Sanktum is not just about luxury and style; it’s also about sustainability. By opting for a handbag subscription, you’re contributing to a more sustainable fashion ecosystem. The practice of renting and returning reduces waste and promotes a circular economy, making it an eco-friendly choice for conscientious fashion lovers.