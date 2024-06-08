Swearing-In Ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set for Sunday

June 8, 2024 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers are set to be sworn in on June 9, 2024, following the recent General Elections. Leaders from seven neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region have been invited as honoured guests to witness this significant event.

This event marks the beginning of Prime Minister Modi’s third consecutive term in office, symbolizing a new chapter in India’s journey towards strengthening regional partnerships and promoting collective growth.

Among the attendees will be Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. This high-profile visit aligns with India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and its “SAGAR” vision, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region, the external affairs ministry stated.

Other distinguished leaders attending the ceremony include Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Ms. Joyshree Das Verma the National President of FICCI FLO

“With a fresh mandate, the government is at the threshold of a transformative era, tasked with steering our nation toward progress and prosperity. We at FICCI FLO believe in the power of collaboration between the private sector and the government to drive sustainable development and create opportunities for all. Together, we can unlock the immense potential possessed by the country’s population. We fully align with the government’s vision for India’s development and its roadmap towards achieving a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2027-28, and women-led businesses can serve as a catalyst for the same. Through initiatives like STEP, Mahila Coir Yojana, and MSK, we’re committed to empowering women, fostering a thriving environment, and enhancing skilling efforts. We look forward to working hand in hand with the government to unleash innovation, improve competitiveness, and foster a thriving environment for women entrepreneurs in the country.”

Comments Of Industry Expert

Dr Nilanjan Banik the Economist at Mahindra University

“The new government should aim to strike a delicate balance in resource allocation between urban India and rural Bharat. I anticipate a slight slowdown in capital expenditure and a potential increase in spending on agriculture and related sectors.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar The Managing Director of Esri India

“Hearty congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi ji on winning the third term for NDA and returning as the prime minister. For the country, this continuity will promise stability, consistency, and effectiveness in governance, taking India closer to Vision@2047. Technological progress and innovation have been key areas of focus for Mr Modi. We can expect the use of satellite imaging, GIS, GeoAI and digital twins to support the developmental initiatives of the government for both, urban and rural economies.”

Atul Arya the chief energy strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights

“India’s rapid economic growth will be underpinned by a multidimensional energy transition — with strong demand growth for oil, gas and renewables. With this win, we can expect policy continuity. It will present new investment opportunities for both domestic and international investors.”

Mr. Anku Jain the Managing Director of MediaTek India

“MediaTek extends the heartiest congratulations to the newly formed Shri Narendra Modi and looks forward to supporting their vision of a digitally advanced India. The government has proactively promoted the adoption of innovative technologies to create significant societal and economic impact. We believe MediaTek’s collaboration with Indian OEMs, and our continuous investment in R&D will lead to significant advancements. This, in turn, will strengthen economic growth and support government initiatives like India AI Mission, PLI Scheme, Digital India, and Make in India. India remains a key market for us, and MediaTek is committed to investing in local talent and scaling up our R&D capabilities to drive innovation for India and the global markets.”