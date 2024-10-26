Mumbai, India – October 26th, 2024 – Syntel by Arvind, a leader in next-generation communication solutions, proudly announced the launch of its innovative NEOS TeleStar IP PBX system during an exclusive event at The Orchid Hotel in Mumbai on 15th October 2024, followed by launch in Delhi on 18th October 2024 at Crowne Plaza, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of business communications.

The NEOS TeleStar is a state-of-the-art IP PBX system tailored to meet the demands of modern businesses. It offers a robust, scalable, and feature-rich solution that seamlessly integrates traditional and VoIP telephony. With scalability ranging from 16 to 670 ports (IP + TDM), NEOS TeleStar is designed to grow alongside businesses, ensuring seamless connectivity and enhanced communication efficiency.

Key Features of NEOS TeleStar:

● Expansion Capacity: Supports 16 to 670 ports (IP + TDM).

● Web-based Programming Interface: Enables remote system configuration and monitoring, minimizing downtime.

● Security: Enhanced with AES-256 bit encryption and TLS/sRTP for secure communications.

● Advanced Functionality: Includes inbuilt voice logger, voicemail, auto-attendant, conferencing, and call routing.

● Seamless Communication Clusters: Connects up to 127 systems over IP for centralized management across multiple locations.

● High Storage Capacity: Capable of storing up to 12,000 minutes of recordings.

The launch of NEOS TeleStar has bought industry leaders and partners together giving them a firsthand experience on how NEOS TeleStar is set to revolutionize business communications. Commenting on the launch Mr. Paresh Shetty, CEO of Syntel by Arvind says “NEOS TeleStar represents a new era of Unified Communications. With its future-proof design, NEOS TeleStar is positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s fast-paced environment. It empowers businesses to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and streamline communication processes.”

About Syntel by Arvind

Syntel by Arvind is part of Arvind Limited, one of India’s most respected conglomerates, with over 30 years of experience in Enterprise Telephony and Unified Communication solutions. The company has a strong presence in Enterprise Communication, Network Infrastructure, Audio-Visual System Integration, and Security & Surveillance solutions.