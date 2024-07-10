Mumbai, 10 July: The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion made a significant impact on the opening day of Taiwan Expo India 2024 with a power-packed inauguration attended by Mr. James C.F. Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Mr. Tih-Ju, Chu, Deputy Mayor, New Taipei City Government, Mr. Pu Lalduhoma, Hon. CM of Mizoram, Mr. Sujeet Kumar, Hon. MP of Odisha, Mr. Manish Sharma, Chair, FICCI, and popular Bollywood dancer, choreographer, and television personality Shakti Mohan, renowned industry association members, media representatives, and visitors. The pavilion, featuring products from 24 renowned brands, promises a productive experience from July 8th to 10th, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in AI application and ICT, Industrial application, lifestyle and medical.

Annually organized by the International Trade Administration MOEA in partnership with TAITRA, Taiwan Expo aims to enhance lasting ties between India and Taiwan. The TE pavilion inauguration commenced with a product launch session, revealing HERO products from leading brands like ADVANTECH, GIGABYTE, Mbran Filtra, MSI, and Zyxel.

Additionally, 19 other brands, including AVer, CHIMEI MOTOR, CyberPower, EverFocus, Everlight Chemical, CYBO, GW Instek, HCP, Plimates, Hua-Jie, KANFON, Lanner, Mean Well, MicroBase, MODERNSOLID, JUSTIME, Transcend, Waterson, and Wellell are showcasing their world-class offerings.

For more than a decade, Taiwan Excellence has led the way in promoting Taiwanese smart solutions across various sectors in India. The Taiwan government is actively cultivating strong bilateral trade relations with India, evident from the growing interest among Indian consumers and government officials in Taiwanese innovations.

Speaking about Taiwan Excellence’s 7th year at Taiwan Expo, Mr. Brian Lee – Director, Strategic Marketing Department, TAITRA remarked, “India’s rapid economic growth presents an exceptional market for Taiwan’s government and businesses. There is increasing demand from Indian stakeholders for Taiwanese innovations, motivating us to bring the best of Taiwan to India.” “Taiwan can significantly contribute to India’s healthcare, ICT, and construction sectors. India is already recognized for its quality healthcare, and with advanced technology, it can achieve global leadership. Both the construction and ICT sectors have also experienced substantial growth and transformation in India, where technology will continue to play a pivotal role,” added Mr. Lee

Recent trade figures underscore this sentiment, showing a significant upward trajectory in bilateral ties between India and Taiwan. Preliminary talks on a free-trade agreement between the two countries have already commenced. Taiwanese enterprises have invested over USD 4 billion in India, spanning industries from footwear and machinery to automobile components, petrochemicals, and ICT products.

Visitors at the pavilion enthusiastically engaged in the ESG initiative “Pedal for Progress,” aimed at reducing the carbon footprint with a tree plantation drive at significant locations that are affected by deforestation. Taiwan Excellence has also introduced the “Go Green with Taiwan” campaign, which encourages proposals integrating Taiwanese sustainable green products with innovative solutions. The campaign offers USD 20,000 prizes to the top three entries, with submissions open until August 31, 2024. For more details, one can visit Go Green with Taiwan.

Beyond being a showcase platform, the TE Pavilion acts as a catalyst for fostering international partnerships and facilitating market entry for Taiwanese brands. This role significantly contributes to global innovation and sustainable development efforts.