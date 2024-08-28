Tamrapatra, a unique classical dance based on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya, to be presented by 5 leading dancers, on Saturday at Ravindra Bharati

Hyderabad, August 28th, 2024: The Ministry of Culture, Govt of India and Shankarananda Kalakshetra in association with the Dept of Culture, Govt of Telangana, is presenting Tamrapatra Live – a unique classical dance feature based exclusively on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya. It will be presented by 5 of India’s leading dancers – Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma, and Viabhav Arekar, across the styles of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam, on Saturday 31 August, 2024 at 7.00 pm at Ravindra Bharati Hyderabad. Entry is free for all dance and music connoisseurs.