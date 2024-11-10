Taneira and JJ Active Host an exhilarating experience with a Saree Run in Bengaluru

~ Ignites transformative empowerment with over 9000 women ~

Bengaluru, 10th November 2024: This Sunday, Taneira, a Tata product, joined forces with Bengaluru-based fitness company JJ Active to host a fun morning run. With a congregation of 9000 women draped in a diverse range of exquisite weaves from across the country, Shalini Grounds in Jayanagar turned into a spectacular vision of colour, camaraderie and community. A powerful celebration of feminity, fitness and freedom, the Bengaluru Chapter of the Taneira Saree Run was flagged off by Mr. Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bangalore South, Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO of Taneira, and Coach Pramod from JJ Active.

Much like the spirit of the modern woman, the Taneira Saree Run reinforces the saree as a canvas of endless possibilities, holding together its traditional roots while adapting to the myriad novelties of modern living. A meaningful celebration of this versatility of the six yards and its wearers, it not only highlights the saree as a medium of self-expression that transcends boundaries and resonates across diverse settings but also brings forth the relevance of the saree in the contemporary context. The event serves as a powerful statement, integrating empowerment with well-being, encouraging women from all walks of life to break the mould, shatter inhibitions and express themselves confidently.

Building on successful runs in cities like Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the event fosters a deeper connection among women catapulting the saree from a mere garment to a common thread upon which women weave together stories of resilience, individuality and accomplishment, honouring the diverse narratives that shapes their lives.

Speaking at the event, Mr. C.K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company limited, said “Titan’s legacy is built on the fusion of innovation and tradition, and the Taneira Saree Run beautifully embodies this spirit. Much like our timepieces that symbolize precision and timelessness, the Saree Run celebrates the enduring beauty, power and relevance of the saree for centuries—a symbol of tradition that continues to empower women today. The event is a reflection of our commitment to honoring womanhood in all its diversity, and creating opportunities for women to come together, celebrate their strength and embrace the values of tradition in a modern world all while promoting women’s health, inclusivity and empowerment.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO of Taneira, said, “The Taneira Saree Run embodies our commitment to celebrating the strength and spirit of womanhood. By reimagining the saree as a vibrant symbol of liberation and individuality, we invite women to embrace their heritage while confidently expressing who they are. Our partnership with JJ Active amplifies this vision, demonstrating how the saree seamlessly integrates into a dynamic lifestyle. The event fosters a vivacious community, showcasing the transformative potential that arise when we come together in solidarity while exploring new horizons.”

Coach Pramod from JJ Active shared, “The Saree Run started in Bengaluru eight years ago. With Taneira’s support over the past two years, it has grown from a local run to a national movement. Today, the Taneira Saree Run is proof that women can celebrate their unique styles while focusing on health, empowerment, and well-being.”