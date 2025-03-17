Taxpayers Avail One-Time Interest and Waiver Scheme, Confirms K. Haritha, IAS

Hyderabad, March 17, 2025…. K. Haritha, IAS, Commissioner Commercial Taxes, Telangana appealed to all the taxpayers to avail of the one-time interest and waiver scheme being offered by the Government by paying the tax demands by 31.03.2025.

Smt. K. Haritha, IAS, made this appeal on the sidelines of the GST summit organised by FTCCI recently. Addressing a gathering of over 300 delegates comprising industry members, advocates, CAs, CMAs and tax professionals K. Haritha, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes explained to them the benefits of the interest waiver scheme introduced by the Government for the four FYs 2017-18 to 2020-21 and urged them to avail the scheme as merely payment of full tax demand is enough for a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

To avail of the scheme, taxpayers must pay the tax demand by 31.03.2025, subject to other conditions. She urged the taxpayers to come forward in big numbers where tax demands ar due for these years and pay the tax demands at the earliest to avoid technical glitches resulting from the last-minute rush.