Team MRF Tyres wins Rally Silesia – Rajd Śląska – Poland 2024

Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi take their first European victory after a solid and mature performance against two-time FIA ERC champion Hayden Paddon

Katowice, October 14th, 2024: Team MRF Tyres, registered victory at the final round of European Rally Championship 2024 at the Rally of Silesia, Poland. Team MRF Tyres’ Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi (ITA) participating in Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, won the 8th Rally Silesia – Rajd Śląska, and became the eighth different winner of the eight round 2024 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Italian crew, who finished second in the previous championship round at the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion, delivered an outstanding performance, allowing Mabellini to claim his first European career victory. This is a significant result, marking the first time in 13 years that an Italian has won a European rally outside of Italy. With this result, Mabellini finished the season in fourth place, missing out third by just a few points, while contributing significantly to Team MRF Tyres’ second-place finish in the teams’ standings.

Mabellini’s success was built over time, with strategic teamwork ensuring the right tyre choices at critical moments. The Italian driver was in contention from the start, securing second place in the opening show stage and becoming the only driver to challenge former WRC driver Hayden Paddon, the two-time European champion. The turning point came on Day 2, with Mabellini’s victory on SS11, propelling him into the lead after an intense battle fought down to the tenths of a second.

The key moment came three stages from the end: after a mostly dry rally, changing weather conditions and the rain made tire choice crucial. Team MRF Tyres made no mistakes, with Mabellini driving with both speed and precision, showing maturity, and extending his lead from a narrow 1.9-second margin to an 18.3-second gap by the finish.

“I’m extremely happy. I want to thank Team MRF Tyres for believing in me from the start. We’ve worked hard together, and achieving this result is a huge satisfaction for all of us. A big thanks also to Virginia, who understands me perfectly, guides me, and without whom I wouldn’t be able to give my best, and to everyone who supported us from Italy. It’s been an incredible weekend, a season finale to remember. We’re enjoying this moment,” said Mabellini.

Also crossing the finish line in Katowice were Team MRF Tyres’ Amaury Molle (B) and Alex Dubois (FRA) in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. The Belgian driver returned after his accident at the Barum Czech Rally Zlín two months ago, delivering a consistent performance. Molle worked on regaining confidence and consistency, posting impressive times, including seventh on SS11, run in very uncertain conditions.