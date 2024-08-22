Teen Karate Star Shreya Talwar Wins Gold, contributes to Karnataka’s Victory At South India Championship

22nd August, Chennai: In a spectacular display of skill and determination, 15-year-old Shreya Talwar from Greenwood High School, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, clinched the Gold medal in the Junior category at the 3rd South India Zonal Championship held in Chennai on 17th-18th August 2024. The championship, organized by the South Indian Karate Federation at Chennai and recognized by the Karate India Organisation (KIO)—a member of the World Karate Federation (WKF)—saw fierce competition from participants across the southern states.

Shreya’s victory significantly contributed to the Karnataka Karate Team’s overall success, as the team bagged an impressive total of 77 medals at the event. The Karnataka players, backed by the Akhila Karnataka Sports Karate Association (AKSA), served as a platform for showcasing some of the best Karate talent in the region.

This remarkable achievement is not just a personal triumph for Shreya but also a testament to the power of women in sports and self-defense. Under the guidance of her coach, Shreeja Sunil, who runs the Japan Shotokan Karate-Do India academy in Bengaluru, Shreya has risen as a star in the world of Karate. Coach Shreeja, a dedicated advocate for empowering women through martial arts, led her students to a total of 13 medals at this championship. Her efforts to promote the sport and self-defense among women in today’s age are commendable.

Shreya’s story, along with her coach’s relentless dedication, serves as an inspiration for aspiring female Karate players across the country. Together, they are breaking barriers and redefining the role of women in sports, demonstrating that with the right support and mentorship, young women can achieve extraordinary heights in any field.