Telangana in talks with Centre to secure approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II

Hyderabad, Jan 20: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that the state government is in continuous engagement with the Union government for securing approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase–II.

Referring to his recent meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, the Chief Minister said that the state government is undertaking all required actions from its side for the approval of Metro Phase–II.

In reply to a letter written by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the steps taken by the Telangana government.

On Kishan Reddy’s mention that the Telangana government is yet to nominate two officials to a joint committee comprising two officials from the Centre for the construction of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase–II, the Chief Minister clarified that the relevant details regarding the committee’s composition have already been communicated to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that the state government is maintaining continuous coordination with the Centre for the approval of Metro Rail Phase–II and requested Kishan Reddy to use his good offices to expedite the approval of the long-pending Phase–II project at the earliest.

In a letter to the Chief Minister last week, Kishan Reddy had urged him to complete the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I from Larsen and Toubro to pave the way for the Phase II, which the Centre is ready to undertake along with the state government.

He requested the state government to take over Phase-I as soon as possible and send the necessary proposals for the construction of Phase-II to the Central government.

Kishan Reddy raised concerns over delays in moving forward with Metro Phase-II.

The Union Minister said that the Central government has already agreed in principle to Phase-II, with the understanding that the takeover of Phase-I is completed first, and coordination begins through the Joint Committee as agreed earlier.

He urged the Chief Minister to nominate Telangana officials to the Joint Committee, so that coordination can commence without delay and Metro expansion can progress in the larger interest of the people of Hyderabad.

