Terror may strike our cities, but will never shake our souls: Israel PM on Delhi blast

Jerusalem, Nov 12: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India over the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that has claimed several lives and injured many.

In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu called India and Israel ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths and emphasised that terror strikes will never shake the strong resolve of people from both countries.

“To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” Israeli Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

“India and Israel are ancient civilizations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,” it added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi visited the LNJP Hospital in Delhi, where he met the Red Fort blast survivors, and said that those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice.”

PM Modi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to Bhutan. After landing, he went straight to LNJP Hospital, where he met and interacted with the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

The Prime Minister was also briefed by doctors and senior officials about the condition of the patients and the ongoing treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks at Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu, assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi. He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and assured that those behind the blast “will not be spared”.

“Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night…Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” he had said.

On Tuesday, Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar offered condolences to the people of India, including the families of the victims killed in the blast in Delhi. He expressed Israel’s support to India in its fight against terror.

“I extend my and Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror,” Sa’ar posted on X.

–IANS