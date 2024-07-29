Tessolve Partners with SigmaSense to develop their Innovative DSP-based Sensing ASIC

Mumbai, 29 July ’24: Tessolve, a global provider of silicon and systems solutions for next-generation products has announced a strategic collaboration with SigmaSense to develop its innovative DSP-based sensing ASIC. This advanced mixed signal ASIC will feature a cutting-edge, low-power touch-sense controller chip, seamlessly integrated with SigmaSense’s revolutionary software-defined sensing technology.

The chip redefines touch and touch-less interaction through its groundbreaking performance in sensitivity, refresh rates, and signal-to-noise. It overcomes challenges of slimmer displays and high capacitive loads, enabling continuous and precise high-impedance sensing for a seamless user experience. Boasting a wide array of applications spanning the automotive, gaming, consumer electronics, and computing sectors, it offers SigmaSense customers unparalleled sensitivity and ultra-low power consumption even in demanding environmental conditions. Additionally, it features a proprietary digital signal processing solution, enhancing programmability for optimal user experience.

“Capitalizing on our expertise in pre-silicon design and post-silicon test, we developed the touch sense control solution, facilitating a smooth progression through the entire development process. This comprehensive approach effectively addresses the hurdles of conventional methods, resulting in faster time-to-market and enhanced quality for next-generation chip design,” Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve. “At Tessolve, we specialize in design and engineering services, with a focus on the seamless integration of various intellectual properties (IPs) into SOCs. Our primary focus behind this initiative was to prioritize stringent power demands through the integration of SigmaSense’s Analog IP and DSP IP into a powerful sensing SOC tailored for 40nm specifications.” he added.

Tessolve has leveraged SigmaSense’s groundbreaking sensing technology to develop their innovative product designs. With swift deployment of its IC Design and Methodology teams from RTL to GDS, it seamlessly integrated the revolutionary Analog and Mixed Signal technology, resulting in successful first-pass silicon. Tessolve improves time-to-market by providing comprehensive ASIC services, including Digital and Analog Design, post-silicon bring-up and validation. To optimize cost and schedule, Tessolve deployed a hybrid staffing model, combining onsite engineering in Austin with a larger team based in Bengaluru. Utilizing their test lab in Austin, Tessolve expedited ATE Test Development for faster ramp to production for the SDC300.