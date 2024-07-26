Texas Nuclear Summit Announces Former Energy Secretaries Rick Perry and Ernie Moniz to Keynote Lunch Panel

Austin, TX, July 26, 2024 –Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz will be the keynote speakers at the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit, hosted by the Texas Nuclear Alliance. The Secretaries will engage in a lunchtime panel discussion about the future of nuclear power and its role in securing America’s energy independence.

“We are thrilled to have two distinguished leaders like Secretary Perry and Secretary Moniz share their insights at the Texas Nuclear Summit given their unique perspectives and experiences leading the U.S. Department of Energy under two different administrations,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. “In an ever-advancing world with growing economies and fast-paced change, we know that nuclear plays a vital role in the future success of Texas and the U.S. We look forward to hearing Sec. Perry’s and Sec. Moniz’s wisdom on how the advancement of nuclear technology and policy can bring continued energy security and prosperity to Texas, the United States and the world.”

The Texas Nuclear Summit will take place on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. Tickets and sponsorship information is available at https://nucleartexas.com/.

“Nuclear energy is safe, reliable, and clean energy that the United States must embrace and it’s critical for our energy and our national security,” said Rick Perry, U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2017-2019. “I look forward to discussing these topics at the Texas Nuclear Summit and I applaud the Texas Nuclear Alliance for its efforts to bring together industry innovators, policymakers, and grassroots supporters. Texas needs nuclear energy and nuclear energy needs Texas.”

“Nuclear energy can play an essential role in the global effort to manage climate change, provide clean electricity, decarbonize industrial systems, and bolster energy security and reliability,” said Ernest J. Moniz, U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2013-2017. “For nuclear to make a meaningful contribution toward each of these goals, we need to rethink how we conceive, build, regulate, and finance these technologies and projects. I’m looking forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities with next-generation nuclear power at the conference.”