The 2024 Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit

National Harbor, MD, March 13, 2024 –– The 12th Annual Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit will convene in a few short weeks. Senior leaders from across DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia are gathering April 3-4, 2024, in National Harbor, MD for in-depth discussions on the integration and utilization of unmanned/autonomous capabilities to ensure future mission success in the all-domain operating environment.

This year’s event will convene a series of panels to bring together experts on the most important issues facing the UxS community. Panelists will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions for bolstering Unmanned systems.

Day 1 Panel: Integrating Unmanned systems & AI Into Maritime Operations

Moderator: Michael D. Brasseur – Chief Strategy Officer, Saab Inc. Founding Commander, Task Force 59

Panelists:

· Capt. David Fowler, USN – Director, C4F Maritime Operations Center, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command

Capt. Colin Corridan, USN – Commander, Task Force 59, U.S. 5th Fleet

Lt. Col. Charles LeDeatte, USAF – Deputy Chief of Staff | Chief Technology & Data Officer, HQ Ninth Air Force

Day 2 Panel: Developing & Fielding C-UAS to Address Future Threats

Moderator: Dr. Jamey Jacob – Director, Counter-UAS Center of Excellence Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education

COL Michael Parent, USA – Chief, Acquisition & Resource Division, Joint Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office

Col. Sean Hoewing, USMC – Director, ACE Division, Capabilities Development Directorate

Lt. Col. Michael Pruden, USMC – Branch Head, MACCS Integration Branch, U.S. Marine Corps