The 2nd North India Garment Fair (NIGF 2024) by CMAI Commences; Brings Together 200+ Exhibitors and Expected to attract about 7000 Trade Visitors

New Delhi, June 11, 2024: The 2nd North India Garment Fair (NIGF 2024) organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) commenced on Jun 11 till June 13, 2024, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. NIGF 2024 features over 200 exhibitors showcasing a diverse array of menswear, womenswear, and kidswear.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by leading North India retailers, including Manik Jain & Sahil Jain of Aristocrat Garments, Bharat Bhushan Taneja of Paul Garments, R D Gupta of Bindals Group, Ranjit Surana of Bachoomal Collection, Sanjeev Garg of Stanmax, Mohinder Chaudhary and Saurabh Chaudhary of Suvidha Stores, Tarun Langer & Chander Shekhar Mahajan of Yougal Sons as Guests of Honour. Key dignitaries from CMAI present at the Inaugural included Rajesh Masand – President; Rohit Munjal – Vice President; Santosh Kataria, Chairman – NIGF; Rahul Mehta – Chief Mentor and Pankaj Jain – Hon. Secretary – North and other office bearers of CMAI.

Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI, expressed, “The Domestic Garment industry in India is poised for significant growth, driven by the country’s dynamic demographic and economic potential. NIGF 2024 is a testament to CMAI’s commitment to supporting MSMEs and enhancing the garment trade in North India. The upcoming festival season is a crucial period for the Garment industry and hence NIGF 2024 plays a pivotal role in connecting manufacturers with thousands of buyers ensuring they are well-prepared to meet market demands”.

At the Inauguration, Santosh Katariya, Chairman said, “NIGF 2024 has fast developed as a successful platform for Manufacturers from across the country. It offers North India’s Retail industry a fantastic opportunity to meet new Suppliers, new Brands and refresh their merchandise for customers from across India. For the benefit of Exhibitors, we have also organized a Business Networking Session tomorrow with leading Agents & Distributors from pan India”.

NIGF 2024 features a diverse array of garment manufacturers, with over 95% representing MSMEs from various parts of India, including key hubs like Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Indore, Ludhiana, Uttar Pradesh, and the Delhi-NCR region. Retailers from across the country have pre-registered to visit the fair and expected to attend the fair.