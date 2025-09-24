The Barkade Society Announces Itinerary and Sponsors for Gilchrist Springs Postcard Cabins By Marriott Bonvoy Howl-o-Ween Dog Takeover

HIGH SPRINGS, FL (September 24, 2025) – The Barkade Society, a new dog-centric lifestyle company dedicated to premium dog experiences and events, announces the official itinerary and new sponsorships for their first-ever upcoming Howl-o-Ween dog takeover at Postcard Cabins by Marriott Bonvoy Gilchrist Springs from October 30 to November 3, 2025.
Sponsors include award-winning Prohibition Pizza, which will cater select meals, and Decades on Main, which will host a surprise gifting game during the downtown excursion. High Springs Brewery will participate in the fun with a pup costume contest and a special night called Pizza, Pints and Painting Paws featuring local artists. Guests will also receive VooCoo’s rinse-free paw cleaner, ensuring pets stay fresh throughout the event.
The schedule also features live music, mixology competitions, splash pad fun, and more, with guests invited to take part in a special pup play-off event that includes a treat toss tournament sponsored by Jaffees Pet Pops.
Josh Green, Pup Experience Expert for The Barkade Society, said, “We are excited to bring the community together in a way that not only celebrates the spirit of Halloween in a new way, but also builds lasting shared experiences with a family member we often have to leave behind.”
In addition, the itinerary has been officially announced, including the following highlights:
Spooky “Yappy Hour” Welcome Get-together: Mix, mingle, and make new friends while enjoying some local live music.
Fireside “Tails” & S’mores: Gather ‘round the firepit for cozy ghost stories—and yummies under the stars.
Snouts, Selfies & Social Spells” with Influencer BindiBleu: Halloween-themed “crash course” in creating boo-tiful and paw-some posts.
High Springs Brewery Mystery Meet-Up
“Howl-o-ween Trick or Treating” on Main Street Downtown in Quaint High Springs: Red-Carpet Puppie Costume Contest, Scavenger Hunt, Surprise Snacks & Treats…and so much more!
Waffle & Wag Pajama Party Breakfast at Pup Pavilion: Pajama-clad pups welcome! Coffee, waffles, and early morning cuddles
Yin “Chair” Yoga: Gentle Moves and Mellow Stretches: Hands, fresh air, and your fur-ever friend, Breathe easy with your best buddy
Color & Pawdicure Parlour: Chic or subtle – polish, pet-safe dyeing, glam tinsel to match.
Full Moon Feast & Group Howl Toast: A twilight celebration dinner with shared stories and sparkling cider.
Paws & Poltergeists: The Selfie Scavenger Haunt: Snap spooky selfies at frightfully fun photo stops hidden throughout camp!
Participants booking between September 19 and September 21 can enjoy a $300 discount using the code HOWL300.
To learn more about this experience, read the full itinerary, and book your stay, please visit: https://tri.ps/muUBD