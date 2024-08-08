The Call of the Mirror art exhibition curated by Rohit J Kapoor

Viraya Eko, a pioneering art initiative founded by artist and curator Rohit J Kapoor,showcases its latest exhibition, “The Call of the Mirror,” set to open at the historic Travancore Palace, 10A Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. The exhibition will be previewed on August 10th,2024 only by invite and open to the public on August 11th, 2024.

The exhibition “The Call of the Mirror” showcases diverse artists, each bringing unique perspectives. Asha Thadani, through her lens, sparks conversations on caste, power hierarchies, child labor, abuse, and the resilience of the human spirit. Nominated for the Henri Cartier Bresson Award in 2015, her works have been exhibited at Christie’s Auction House and the Albert Kahn Museum, Paris. Suvajit Mondal, a New Delhi-based ceramic artist, explores the relationship between nature and human intervention. His works, awarded the 56th National Award at Lalit Kala Academy in 2015, have been exhibited in group shows across India and in notable exhibitions with the Raza Foundation and Gallery Art Heritage, New Delhi.

Maulik Oza, a self-taught ceramist, integrates ceramics within architectural and interior environments. His works, exhibited in several exhibitions, notably with 079 Stories in Ahmedabad and the Raza Foundation in New Delhi, showcase his innovative approach. Also, Nitush and Aroosh, self-taught designers and artists, create sculptural furniture and objects, transforming stainless steel into unique pieces inspired by Indian metal craftsmanship. Their portfolio includes over a thousand projects.

Oliver Sinclair began his career with Richard Avedon and later worked with Nick Knight. His current focus on portrait and street photography captures the essence of his subjects. Nirvair Rai Singh, a Mumbai-based photographer and filmmaker, uses his lens to explore socio-political issues in South Asia. His work, including projects like ‘Landless Kings’ and ‘Memory of Land,’ has been exhibited in New Delhi and the UK. He is currently working on a documentary for Netflix, India and has been awarded by the National Geography.

Sergey Vinogradov, a member of the Union of Photo Artists, Russia, focuses on portrait photography with surrealist elements. His works deconstruct traditional masculinity, revealing emotional complexities. His work has been featured in galleries across Europe and the U.S., and publications like Vogue and Iconic Artist. Nandini Jhabua, from the Royal family of Jhabua, has been a patron of Gond Art Projects for over a decade, promoting tribal art and culture globally. Kopal Seth, based in Khurai, M.P., with an MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, has exhibited her work in India, China, and the U.S. Her portfolio addresses themes like overpopulation, environmental chaos, and human conflicts.

Rohit J Kapoor’s multidisciplinary art integrates emotional and analytical dialogues, often alternating between monastic austerity and baroque high camp. He has curated and exhibited several dialogue-based art projects and fundraisers since 2016. Khalid Amin, from Ajrakhpur, Gujarat, combines traditional block printing with innovative techniques like overprinting and painting on fabric. His work has been exhibited in several shows, and his piece ‘Haji Ali’ is part of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s permanent collection.

Rutvik’s art reflects his connection to nature and the Gir forests. His works, whether sculpture or drawing, often use rural landscapes and animals to critique modern life’s lack of introspection. He has exhibited in several shows since 2018. Shambu Dayal, a Gond artist from Madhya Pradesh, has developed a unique style over 35 years, blending traditional elements with folklore and mysticism. He has received the state-level award of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Khulem Tennyson (Lulu Kayheich), a contemporary performance artist, has crafted nonverbal ballad dance films and experimental performances. He showcased his work at the Kochi Muziris Biennale and won the Karthika Nair Best Dancer Award at the VI Edition of PECDA in 2024.

Lastly, Narendra Jatav, an artist from Madhya Pradesh, creates captivating works using charcoal, blending sacred geometry and abstraction. His work has been featured in several national and international exhibitions.

“The Call of the Mirror” is beyond the boundaries of artistic vision and individual perceptions, exploring the intersection where they merge. This exhibition features a diverse array of artworks that encourage viewers to engage with art on a personal level, becoming co-creators in the process. The artists’ works urge viewers to seek out art in the world, drawing them into its spectrum of influence and facilitating self-understanding through the perceptions of others.

Viraya Eko aims to promote the artistic visions of emerging artists, artisans, and creatives who integrate cultural legacy into their creative processes. This initiative includes issues surrounding contemporary times and explores impactful creative narratives that are both catalytic and thought-provoking.