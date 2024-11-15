The EU Joins Smile Foundation for a Festival Promoting Sustainable Development and Empowerment

New Delhi; 15th of Nov. 2024: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF), in association with Smile Foundation, dedicated a day specially curated for young Indian audiences, titled “Bachpan”, during the ongoing 10-day festival in New Delhi.

The acclaimed Swedish film UFO Sweden, directed by Victor Danell, opened the special “Bachpan” day. In addition, a storyboard-making workshop for children was conducted by celebrated Czech storyboard artist Kurt Van der Basch, known for his work on Star Wars, Jurassic World, and Brahmastra.

EUFF celebrates the Indo-European partnership through culture, art, and cinema. The 2024 edition offers a captivating journey through the rich diversity of European cinema, showcasing original storytelling, a wide range of genres and formats, and fresh perspectives from emerging and independent filmmakers.

SIFFCY (Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth), an initiative by Smile Foundation, aims to entertain, engage, educate, and empower young minds. Rooted in the belief that cinema is more than mere entertainment, SIFFCY views it as a powerful medium for portraying reality and instilling values. This year, SIFFCY celebrated its 10th edition in a hybrid format, with screenings held both physically and on a dedicated, secure, geo-blocked virtual platform.

International cinema can introduce young minds to a world of new ideas, serving as a powerful tool to foster empathy, promote positive values, and help build a more inclusive society. Bachpan is designed to guide young audiences in this direction, offering fresh perspectives and allowing them to explore their interests.

Speaking about Bachpan, Ms.EwaSuwara, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation, remarked, “With a program like Bachpan, our goal is to guide young minds towards a creative approach to work and life while introducing them to the power of storytelling. We also aim to expose them to diverse cultures and foster a true understanding of inclusivity.”

The European Union Film Festival shares this vision, curating films that act as gateways across space and time. Harnessing the extraordinary communicative power of cinema, the festival creates a platform for listening, sharing, and fostering intercultural dialogue that transcends both physical and virtual boundaries.

Mr. Santanu Mishra, chairman of SIFFCY and Co-founder of Smile Foundation, expressed, “Good cinema becomes an interesting and engaging alternative to stimulate discussion among young people about vital personal, societal, moral, and world issues. We value this collaboration with the EUFF that has brought valuable creative and intellectual treasure to our young audience.”

SIFFCY Director Mr. Jitendra Mishra said, “This has been an honour for SIFFCY to continue a longstanding and fruitful association with the European Union Film Festival. Our partnerships have helped bring the best of children’s films, innovative ideas, and invaluable creative skills, especially from the European regions, benefiting hundreds of thousands of children and youth across India.”

About the European Union (EU): The EU, which consists of 27 countries, has the world’s largest economy and its third largest population, after China and India. Though richly diverse, the countries that make up the EU (its ‘Member States’) are all committed to the same basic values: peace, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights. They have set up common institutions so that decisions on matters of joint interest can be made democratically at the European level. By creating a frontier-free single market and a single currency (the euro), which has been adopted by 20 Member States, the EU has given a significant boost to trade and employment. It is also at the forefront of policies on sustainability.

EU-India relations: For over 60 years, the European Union and India have collaborated to reduce poverty, prevent disasters, protect human rights, expand trade, and promote joint research in areas