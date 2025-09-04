The Executive Centre’s Community Crafts Joy for Children with Thalassemia

Bangalore, 4th September 2025: The Executive Centre (TEC) Community Bangalore chapter recently organized a two-part CSR initiative in collaboration with Sankalp India Foundation, aimed at supporting children bravely battling Thalassemia.

The initiative began with a blood donation drive, where over 60 TEC members came forward as donors to support the ongoing treatment of children dependent on regular transfusions. This effort not only provided immediate medical support but also spread awareness about Thalassemia and the critical role of voluntary blood donation.

The second phase featured a soft toy making workshop, where 200+ members participated and handcrafted 150 toys using minimal, safe materials. These toys were later gifted to the children supported by the NGO. For the children, particularly during painful transfusion sessions, receiving a toy brought warmth, comfort, and the reassurance that they are not alone in their journey.

Together, the two-part initiative created multiple layers of impact: members experienced the value of giving back through hands-on participation, awareness about Thalassemia was amplified, and children received both tangible medical and emotional support.