The Fern Hotels and Resorts Hosts Grand Festivities for a Colourful Holi

Mumbai, March 11, 2025: This Holi, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, invites guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant colours, joyous festivities and cherished traditions of one of India’s most beloved festivals. With properties spanning across the country, The Fern Hotels & Resorts offers the perfect backdrop for families, friends and solo travellers to celebrate the spirit of togetherness, joy and renewal.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has curated exclusive Holi celebration packages designed to make this festival unforgettable at select properties. These thoughtfully crafted packages include special weekend getaways, vibrant Holi-themed decorations, live entertainment and exhilarating parties, ensuring a truly immersive experience for every guest. Whether guests are looking to revel in the energetic atmosphere of a lively Holi celebration or relax in a serene, nature-inspired setting, The Fern offers a variety of options to suit every preference.

Culinary delights are at the heart of Holi celebrations with properties featuring festive Holi-centric menus, offering traditional delicacies such as gujiya, thandai and an array of other festive treats, along with exquisite multi-cuisine spreads. Guests will enjoy vibrant, colour-inspired dishes that celebrate the flavors and colours of the season. The Holi festivities will be brought to life with specially designed décor, featuring colourful splashes of hues throughout the properties. Expect an atmosphere filled with festive cheer as guests can enjoy live performances and DJ beats at Holi parties that promise plenty of colour-filled fun.

Celebrate the magic of Holi with The Fern Hotels & Resorts and experience the colours, music and joy of one of India’s most iconic festivals. Let this Holi be a time to create lasting memories, surrounded by loved ones in the warmth and beauty of The Fern Hotels & Resorts’ unique properties