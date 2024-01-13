The Government and national institutions recognise disabled rights and need to provide opportunities in all areas:

Hyderabad, January 123, 20204,Several speakers stressed the need to recognise unique skills among the differently abled and facilitate equal opportunities for them in all areas. Speaking at a seminar organised by Manasa Institute of Child Health and Disability Studies in Kothapet, on the occasion of National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda’s 161st birth anniversary, they called for the need to provide special facilities to enable the differently abled to excel with their residue skills.

Smt. S. Vijaya Bharati, a Member of, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) participating as chief guest said that differently-abled people are very innocent, honest and carry great human qualities. She said that the government and also various national institutions are recognising their rights and need to provide opportunities in all areas.

She said that NHRC has been working in several ways to ensure that the differently abled are not discriminated against in any way and that various mechanisms are available to act against any victimisation. She urged that society in general should treat them with respect and encourage them to cultivate skilful activities in various areas.

Dr Dasari Srinivasulu, former principal secretary of the government, said that the differently abled may be having some physical limitations, but they are not lagging in numerous skills. He said that disability should not be allowed to hamper their life ambitions of achieving new heights in their chosen careers.

He said disabled people used to demonstrate unique skills and suggested ensuring needful psychological support to them. He stressed the need for participatory support for disabled people from various sections of society.

Malka Komaraiah, Pro-Chairman, Delhi Public School, assured to extend possible support to meet the needs of differently-abled people from his group of educational institutions.

Earlier, youth with disabilities presented several cultural activities. Principal L. Lakshmi presented a report of various facilities in their institute for children and youth with disabilities, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, a Neuro-developmental clinic, a special school for children with intellectual disabilities, and a vocational training centre for people with disabilities. A new brochure from the Manasa Institute of Child Health & Disabilities is released on this occasion.