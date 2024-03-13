The Grandmother Effect by Beth Bacon, available now from Histria Books

13th Mar 2024: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of The Grandmother Effect by Beth Bacon, illustrated by Kat Bourek. This heartwarming book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

The Grandmother Effect, with colorful, inclusive illustrations, is a great gift for Grandparent’s Day or any day! This beautiful book celebrates the bond between grandmothers and grandkids. When grandmothers and grandchildren get together, they share cozy moments and daring events, important milestones, and ordinary afternoons. Not only is time spent with gram special — it’s also pretty rare! Humans are among a small group of animals that enjoy grandmas and multigenerational family life. In fact, scientists who study human evolution have determined that, thanks to grandmothers, our human species was able to develop larger brains, form social groups, and live long lives. The Grandmother Effect, written by Beth Bacon and illustrated by Kat Bourek, is a tribute to today’ s grandmas as well as those ancient grandmothers who allowed us to develop advanced human traits.

The author, Beth Bacon, lives in Bainbridge Island, Washington, near Seattle. She has published numerous children’s books, including with Hachette. Beth has an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, an MA in Communication Arts from New York University, and a BA in Literature from Harvard University.

The Grandmother Effect, 40 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-383-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).