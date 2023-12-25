The greatest social impact initiative 36 Dialysis Machines at Mahavir and Ramdevrao Hospitals were replaced with new and advanced machines meant for Dialysis services offered at a subsidised price @ Rs 300/- per session

Hyderabad, December 25, 2023…… Hyderabad-based NGO Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT) achieves a record 13.72 lakh Dialysis and creates yet another world record for performing the most dialysis by a Social Organisation. It crossed the one million dialysis milestone on 14th October 2021 and is now 13, 72,798.

Other achievements at a glance include giving 9,64, 154 Erythropoietin Injections; Iron Injections 5,22,120; and Ocarnit Injections 3,49,107 at subsided prices during this 14-year journey. It has supported 6,986 patients so far. The patients supported with medicines are 8,812.

To mark the occasion, it has today replaced 24 Dialysis Machines at Mahavir Hospital & Research Centre and 12 Dialysis Machines at Ramdevrao Hospital, Kukatpally with the most advanced dialysis machines. These dialysis machines are meant for subsidised dialysis for patients, who need to pay just Rs 300/- as against Rs 1200/- to 3000/- charged in corporate hospitals.

These new machines were donated by philatelists. They cost on the whole Rs 2.52 crore to the donors.

The trust provides dialysis services to more than 1300 patients in the twin cities every month. As of November 2023, the trust has done 1372798 Dialysis sessions. And saved well over INR 109 crore for the patients.

It has installed 215 machines at various Mahavir dialysis centres during the past 14 years.

In a function held on Sunday morning at Mahavir Hospital & Research Centre, A C Guards, Masab Tank, Hyderabad rededication of the 36 machines was done.

The function was graced by PC Parakh, Chairman of BMJRFT and Guests of Honor Shri Mahender Ranka, Chairman – of Mahavir Hospital; Shri Gautam Pokarna Chairman – of Pokarna Group; Shri Shiv Prakash Bansal Philanthropist Industrialist and Shri Mahender Choradia Philanthropist & Industrialist

Sixteen Trustees Gautam Chand Chordia, Satish Khivsara, Inder Chand Jain, RikabParak, Rajender KumarDugur, Swaroop Chand Kothari, Ashok Kothari, Sunil Pahade, Suresh Surana, Vinod Kimtee, Shanti Bhai Shah, Prashant Shrimal, Hanumanmal Nakhat, Mahavir Kumar Patny, Sushil Kapadia graced the function

Speaking on the occasion PC Parakh said two dialysis centres are newly renovated with the most modern and technically advanced machines. Health is one of the pillars of the human race. According to one survey, we are more backward than Bangladesh and Pakistan in providing quality health care services at affordable cost. There are three models of healthcare delivery—Government, Corporate and Trust hospitals like ours, he said. While government hospitals are few and always lack resources. Corporations are unaffordable. Non-profit trust hospitals are the saving grace, he said

PC Parakh added that they have been providing dialysis at Rs 300/- for the past 14 years. Though costs have gone up, they have not increased the price.

Inderchand Jain, one of the Trustees said kidney failure puts the entire family in debt. A kidney patient who needs dialysis needs to shell anywhere in the range of Rs 50,000/- to rupees one lakh every month. It is a huge burden on the breadwinner of the family. We have begun our journey with six patients with six dialysis machines we have reached today doing 600 dialysis a day.

Besides subsidized dialysis, BMJRFT also provides injections of Erythropoietin, Iron Sucrose, Levocarnitine and Dialysis kits at highly concessional prices

The Trust founded by 16 like-minded Jain friends of the city in the year 2009 has been offering Dialysis at Rs 300/as against Rs 1200/- to 3000/- charged in Corporate Hospitals. What was started 14 years ago has now become a very big humanitarian service being talked about across the world. It has 215 dialysis machines doing close to 600 dialysis sessions every day.

The service is offered at 10 different locations and 3 associate hospitals, all in Hyderabad, except two in Aler & Jadcharla. It has reduced the financial burden on the patients. The trust was founded to provide affordable health care to financially weak members of society irrespective of caste and creed.

The locations where subsidized dialysis is offered include 01. King Kothi District Hospital, King Kothi; 02. Mahavir Hospital, AC Guards Masabtank; 3. Ramdev Rao Hospital, Kukkatpally; 4. Gurunanak Medical Centre, Gurudwara, Secunderabad; 5. Zoi Hospital, Attapur; 6. Challa Hospital, Ameerpet; 7. Indo US Hospital, Malakpet; 8. Quthbullapur, Suchitra 9. Community Health Center, Aler, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.Dist, 10. Area Hospital, Jadcharla. The trust is headed by Mr P.C. Parakh as Chairman.

The 16 friends include Gautam Chand Chordia, Satish Khivsara, Inder Chand Jain, Rikab Parak, Rajender Kumar Dugur, Swaroop Chand Kothari, Ashok Kothari, Sunil Pahade, Suresh Surana, Vinod Kimtee, Shanti Bhai Shah, Prashant Shrimal, Hanumanmal Nakhat, Mahavir Kumar Patny, Sushil Kapadia. Their humanitarian service like never before is impacting society very positively