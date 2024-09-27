The Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2.0 Series Concludes with Resounding Success in Dubai

Mumbai: The Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2.0 Series, held at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, concluded with overwhelming success. Bringing together industry leaders from AdTech, MarTech, and Influencer Marketing, this global event served as a key platform for the exchange of ideas, innovations, and strategies. It featured a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, thought-provoking presentations, and lively panel discussions, all centered around the event’s theme, “Unlocking Brand Power”. The conference attracted over 250 professionals, influencers, and marketers from around the world, eager to explore the latest trends in digital marketing, privacy regulations, and the convergence of CTV, AdTech, and MarTech.

The day began with an inspiring keynote address on the role of Emirati influencers in shaping the next generation, delivered by renowned influencer and model Dr. Mahra Lutfi. This set the tone for a series of deep dives into how influencers are changing the landscape of marketing and brand engagement. The panel discussions brought together top industry figures to examine critical developments such as the integration of CTV and marketing technology in influencer marketing and how brands can use these tools to drive growth and innovation.

The highlight of the event was the prestigious Influence Awards ceremony. Held in the evening, it celebrated outstanding contributions from influencers, brands, and technology platforms, recognizing those who have made a significant impact through their creativity and engagement. Influencers from a wide range of categories were awarded for their excellence, from Ahmad Najib Ayoub, who won the Best Financial Influencer Award, to Ksenia Hofmann, who was named Best Fashion and Style Influencer of the Year. Other notable winners included Musthaq Thuyyadi Chek for Best Art & Photography Influencer, Khadeeja Khan as Food/Culinary Influencer of the Year, and Karim Tarek, who took home the Gaming Influencer of the Year award. The Marketeer Award categories also recognized key leaders in the industry, such as Imran Sidi for Brand Activation Strategist of the Year, Maysam Azzam for Social Media Marketeer of the Year, and Sneha Chaudhary as Influencer Marketeer of the Year.

The conference provided ample opportunities for networking, with sessions that facilitated collaboration and new partnerships between delegates from various industries. Attendees praised the event for its comprehensive approach to fostering meaningful connections and addressing the challenges facing today’s marketing landscape.

One of the most engaging discussions of the day was the panel on “The Future of Influencer Marketing: The Convergence of CTV, Martech, and AdTech,” featuring speakers such as George Yaryura, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mashreq, and Tianyu Zhang, a leading influencer. Moderated by Kaunain Fatima, the panel explored the integration of CTV and AdTech in influencer marketing campaigns and how these technologies are shaping the future of brand communication. Another key discussion focused on empowering the creator economy, with insights from Jon Barber, Vice President of TECOM Group, and Walid Elmusrati, an influencer known for his work in social media innovation.

The event also featured insightful presentations, such as Jemima Myers, CEO of Social Chameleon, who discussed leveraging social search and creators for commercial success, and Archie Rudyuk, CEO of Takefluence, who presented on harnessing user-generated content for business growth.

As a comprehensive gathering of the industry’s top minds, the Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2024 has established itself as a driving force for innovation and collaboration in influencer marketing. The event left attendees equipped with actionable insights to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of influencer marketing and digital technology. The next edition of the Influence Exchange Confex & Awards is scheduled to continue the momentum, where attendees can once again immerse themselves in groundbreaking discussions on the future of marketing, technology, and influence.

The success of the Dubai event was made possible by key sponsors and partners. Social Chameleon, a Search-First Social Media®️ agency, served as the Gold Partner, while Takefluence partnered as the Solution Partner. Other notable exhibitors included PROVEN 360, Yala Yala Media Co. L.L.C, and Social Cash, each offering innovative solutions for marketers and influencers. Approach Entertainment served as the PR & Celebrity Partner, while Approach Bollywood took on the role of Entertainment Partner for the event.