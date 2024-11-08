The Lodhi welcomes Mr. Shabad Ahuja as Director of Food and Beverages

New Delhi, 7th November 2024: The Lodhi, New Delhi, is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Shabad Ahuja as the new Director of Food and Beverages. With over 15 years of dynamic experience in the hospitality sector, Mr. Ahuja is poised to elevate the culinary offerings and guest experiences at the hotel.

In his new role, Mr. Ahuja will oversee all food and beverage operations, leading a talented team to deliver exceptional dining experiences while optimising financial performance and fostering innovative strategies to enhance guest satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Ahuja join us as the Director of Food and Beverages at The Lodhi. His extensive experience in curating bespoke guest experiences and his proven track record in menu development and team leadership make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his contributions in further enhancing our culinary excellence,” said Mr. Abhimanyu Singh Lodha, General Manager, The Lodhi.

Mr. Ahuja joins The Lodhi from Annamaya Holdings Ltd., where he served as General Manager at MA-HE Coastal Indian in the United Kingdom. In this role, he was instrumental in developing restaurant concepts, managing pre-opening activities, and implementing successful marketing strategies that significantly increased customer engagement and revenue. Prior to this, he held various key positions at JW Marriott Hotels in Bengaluru and New Delhi, where he excelled in maximising operational efficiency and enhancing guest relations.

His expertise includes pre-opening management, beverage ordering, vendor negotiations, and maintaining high standards of service excellence. Mr. Ahuja holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from the Institute of Hotel Management, Chandigarh.