16th May 2024 – With the Midrics® 1 Ex weighing indicator, Mine- bea Intec, a leading manufacturer of weighing and inspection technologies, offers a new solution for viewing weighing re- sults in hazardous (Ex) areas. Users benefit not only from the affordable price, but above all from the reliability and intuitive operation of the product.

Whether in the plant sector or as a solution for the chemical, phar- maceutical and food industries: the intrinsically safe Midrics® 1 Ex weighing indicator is suitable for a wide range of applications such as counting, checking or pre-packaging inspection. Thanks to the use of high-quality materials, it is the optimal choice for quality managers, mechanical engineers and technical engineers who are

looking for a durable indicator solution for hazardous areas.

No compromises in hazardous areas

With the Midrics® 1 Ex weighing indicator, Minebea Intec presents a strong addition to its Ex portfolio. The weighing electronics, specially designed for weighing processes in hazardous areas, meets all relevant current international requirements such as ATEX Zone connected to data acquisition systems in non-hazardous areas via its digital communication interface.

Ensuring quality where it matters – at a price that convinces

When developing the user interface, the focus was on conve- nience for the user: the optimised interface makes relevant infor- mation visible at a glance. The Midrics® 1 Ex weighing indicator scores with a resolution of up to 30,000d, which offers precise measurement results for a wide range of applications. Thanks to high-quality technical components, the measured values are vi- sible on the display instantianiously. In addition, the operating ele- ments have been reduced to five tactile buttons to ensure ease of use. The intuitive use thus ensures a reduction of the learning time.

In addition, the product design of the Midrics® 1 Ex weighing indi- cator ensures an exceptionally long service life for the electrical system and therefore a high level of investment security. The hou- sing design convinces with a tightness according to protection class IP 66, which enables quick and uncomplicated cleaning. In addition, the indicator is made of stainless steel, which makes the product extremely robust and durable.

Minebea Intec: Weighing and inspection technologies from a single source

With the Midrics® 1 Ex weighing indicator, Minebea Intec comple- ments its portfolio of products for hazardous areas, which also in-

cludes checkweighers, metal detectors and X-ray inspection sys- tems. From incoming goods to outgoing goods: Minebea Intec’s products, solutions and services ensure safer and more efficient production and packaging lines in industry – even under challen- ging environmental conditions.