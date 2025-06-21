The spirit of ‘Me to We’ is the very soul of India: Prime Minister

Ghaziabad/NCR June 21, 2025: On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in collaboration with Yashoda Medicity and with the support of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, organised a grand yoga session under the banner “Yoga Sangam” at Yashoda Medicity, Indirapuram.

The session commenced with the live broadcast of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address and yoga session, which was joined by millions from across the globe. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “After 11 years, we are witnessing people doing yoga even in space. Be it the steps of the Opera House or the heights of Mount Everest, one message echoes everywhere: yoga is for all and belongs to all. Yoga transcends boundaries, age, and ability.”

He further added, “This spirit of public participation is the foundation of a developed India. When citizens take ownership of a movement, set their own goals, no force can stop them from achieving success. The will and effort of the people are visible everywhere.

The idea of ‘Me to We’ is the soul of India. When an individual rises above self-interest to think of society, that is when the welfare of humanity becomes possible. Indian culture teaches us ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. This journey from ‘me to We’ is the essence of service, dedication, and co-existence. Such a mindset promotes social harmony.”

At Yashoda Medicity, around 500 participants attentively followed the Prime Minister’s lead, performing asanas and breathing exercises together. This was followed by a Common Yoga Protocol session conducted by certified trainers.

Aligned with this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the event witnessed large-scale participation at Yashoda Medicity. Citizens turned out in impressive numbers for the early morning session, demonstrating their commitment to health and conscious living. Among the dignitaries present at the event were Prof. R.M. Acharya, from Swami Vivekananda Yoga University, and Shri. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Former Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India, who graced the occasion with their presence.