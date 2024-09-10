The University of Texas at Austin Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member

Austin, TX, September 10, 2024 — The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that the University of Texas at Austin, a leader in nuclear research and education, has joined as a Founding Member, advancing TNA’s mission to position Texas as the global leader in nuclear innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

“As a leader in nuclear research and education, UT Austin is a vital partner in our goal to educate Texans about nuclear solutions and capabilities while striving to make Texas the world’s nuclear powerhouse,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. “UT Austin’s dedication to bridging nuclear education with nuclear solutions makes them an essential ally in advancing the next generation nuclear technology for Texas and the rest of the world.”

“UT has world class research and discovery across the energy spectrum, including nuclear, and we look forward to partnering with the Texas Nuclear Alliance on behalf of the people of Texas,” said UT President Jay Hartzell. “Having the nation’s strongest economy and fastest growing population, we recognize the critical role of advanced nuclear energy for meeting future grid demand and building Texas as a global leader in nuclear technology. We’re excited to get to work.”

UT Austin’s Nuclear and Radiation Engineering program, established over 40 years ago, is committed to educating the next generation of leaders in nuclear science and engineering, pioneering research at the forefront of the national and international nuclear community, and applying nuclear technology to solving the world’s multidisciplinary problems. The program’s community outreach efforts are designed to promote nuclear science, enhance public understanding, and showcase the practical applications of nuclear research through tours of UT’s Nuclear Engineering Teaching Laboratory (NETL).

“The opportunities for nuclear energy are like everything else: bigger in Texas,” said Derek Haas, Associate Professor and Area Coordinator for the Nuclear and Radiation Engineering Program in the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at UT Austin. “Nuclear plants can supply clean, reliable energy for industry on the Gulf Coast, data centers in the Texas Triangle, oil and gas production and purification of produced water in the Permian, and desalination to solve the state’s water needs. We at UT Austin are excited to partner with the Texas Nuclear Alliance to support the buildout of new nuclear and educate the nuclear leaders of tomorrow.”