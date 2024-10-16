The World Sushi Festival Takes Center Stage at Eight in Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune

Pune, 16th October 2024 — Sushi enthusiasts and food lovers, mark your calendars! Eight at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium is thrilled to announce the launch of the much-anticipated World Sushi Festival. This one-of-a-kind celebration of global flavors will bring together sushi creations inspired by eight different countries, each crafted with locally sourced ingredients that give an authentic and unique twist to this beloved Japanese dish.

The World Sushi Festival featuring flavors from:

– Argentina – Infusing bold chimichurri flavors into traditional sushi, creating an exciting fusion.

– India – A spicy, aromatic twist on sushi with rich Indian spices and local ingredients.

– Vietnam – Fresh, zesty rolls inspired by Vietnamese street food.

– Peru – Showcasing the country’s unique take on sushi with citrusy, fresh flavors.

– Korea – A blend of three types of mushrooms, Enoki and other Korean staples.

– Turkey – Mediterranean influences meet sushi, with flavors inspired by Turkish cuisine.

– Sri Lanka – Tropical crab stick flavors and a kick of spice in every bite.

– Japan – The traditional elegance of sushi, celebrating its origins with a twist.

The festival will feature 5 non-vegetarian and 3 vegetarians with 4 & 8 piece sushi options, catering to all palates and dietary preferences. Each sushi creation has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the essence of its respective country, using locally sourced ingredients for an authentic taste experience.